PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Saturday 22 April 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, a positive sense on different subjects keeps you in a good mood. All thanks to the Moon which is continuing to assist you. Work is still waiting for you, but you will find satisfaction. You have a lot to do, but now is the right time to embark on something new, also because you feel you are in control.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Saturday 22 April 2023), in the past few hours things have improved, especially in the emotional sphere where you have had problems in recent weeks. During the day you will be persuasive at work. Venus is playing tricks on you and there are too many obstacles and headaches in your way. Nothing earth-shattering anyway… As far as work is concerned, self-confidence is everything. Hide your insecurity.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, if you are in a stable relationship, the stars will smile upon you and give you the opportunity to get even more out of your partner. As far as work is concerned, a big change is likely to occur. A big news. If it hasn’t already been there…

CANCER

Dear Cancers, Mercury hasn’t brought you good news at work during the week. In love, always behave with respect towards your partner who deserves all the love possible. A string of bad news at work will force you to do everything possible to avoid a meltdown. Hold on, it will pass.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Saturday, April 22, 2023), Mars is in opposition. As far as work is concerned, you will start to lose motivation. Love? Your partner is always trying to brighten your days. These days will be monotonous, there will be little news and a lot of boring work. Very.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, you are completing a very interesting week from many points of view. As for work, you will be able to make the most of your ideas and luck will be on your side. In the sentimental field, the situation will be very pleasant even during the next few hours. Enjoy the moment.

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope of Paolo Fox today is that of the Virgin: you will be able to make the most of your ideas and luck will be on your side.

