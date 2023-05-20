Paolo Fox horoscope today | Saturday May 20, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAUL FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Saturday 20 May 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, this weekend is very good for love and you should take advantage of it now. At work, try not to gossip about your colleagues behind your back, but if you have something to say, do it right away and say it to their faces. What have you got to lose or fear?

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Saturday 20 May 2023), if you are single you will find many opportunities to meet the right person this weekend. At work you need a lot of calm and try to keep stress at bay.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, both Saturday and Sunday are ideal days for feelings. On the working environment, don’t be influenced by the comments of colleagues but continue on your way. There is always someone ready to throw a spoke in your wheels, but you go straight on your way.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, there is quite a catch-up for love these days dear Cancers so make the most of it. Something is unlocked at work but the real change will come in June. Just have a little patience, it won’t be long.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Saturday 20 May 2023), both Saturn and the Moon are opposites so be careful in love. At work, on the weekend it would be better to rest also because you are doing so much, indeed, too much. On the other hand, the weekend is used to relax and recharge the batteries.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, this weekend brings a beautiful recovery in love so enjoy it all. From a working point of view you have many thoughts in mind but try not to get overwhelmed. Not everything goes according to plan, but you will see that slowly everything is fixed.

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope today’s Paolo Fox is that of Aries: get ready for a weekend of passion and feeling in love.

