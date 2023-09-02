Paolo Fox horoscope today | Saturday 2 September 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

BALANCE

Dear Libra, anyone who has disappointed your trust in the past (even recently…) or has hurt you a lot yet will not be forgiven. And who knows if it ever will be… You belong to a sign that cares a lot about respect, but others don’t always pay the same attention towards you.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Saturday 2 September 2023), many of you will have greater opportunities for success at work over the next few hours. Don’t hesitate to get involved and accept a challenge, you are strong and you will have the opportunity to prove it to others too.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, a great recovery is expected for many of you, but the best opportunities will be especially during the month of November and December, when Jupiter enters your zodiac sign. To feel good you need to be able to manage your life independently and more freely.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, during the next few hours of this weekend in early September you will have the opportunity to assert yourself and show everyone what you are worth. It’s not easy right now to draw out your strength, but the stars are positive and it’s worth trying to make the most of this condition of strength.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Saturday 2 September 2023), in this period of the year you are very distracted and it could happen that you say or do the wrong things. Try to enjoy these late summer days a little more during which you have more opportunities to recover even from a sentimental point of view.

FISH

Dear Pisces, you are going through a very particular phase in which it will be possible to make important changes in your life. Courage. Roll up your sleeves.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, SEPTEMBER 2, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Capricorn: you will have the opportunity to assert yourself and to demonstrate what you are worth to everyone.

