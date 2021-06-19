Paolo Fox horoscope today | Saturday 19 June 2021 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAUL FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making the horoscope, which he exhibits on TV (in some Rai programs such as Mezzogiorno in Famiglia and I fatti tua) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox foresee for today? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope today, Saturday 19 June 2021, for the signs ofAries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online:

ARIES

Dear Aries, a fairly quiet and fun weekend promises to be for you. With the arrival of next week the Moon will enter your sign and this will help you a lot. Get busy.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (June 19, 2021), you are returning from complicated and very heavy days. This weekend could be the ideal one to take a breather and recover recently lost energy. Enjoy the relaxation.

GEMINI

Dear Gemini, in some cases you have many commitments, perhaps too many, and you end up having to do everything with too much haste and speed. Try to be less “superficial”, you need more concreteness and calm.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, today and tomorrow will be positive days as far as feelings are concerned: the passion can be overwhelming again. Enjoy it. Focus on love where you might make important new acquaintances. Raise your antennas.

LION

Dear Leo, according to today’s Fox horoscope (Saturday 19 June 2021), you will still feel a little nervous while tomorrow things will change for the better. Rest assured: soon the situation will improve and not a little.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, the upcoming one could be a confusing and complicated weekend. Speech valid both for work and for feelings … Try to find your time and put your life in order.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, JUNE 19, 2021, ACCORDING TO PAUL FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to the horoscope of Paolo Fox today is that of Cancer: excellent day for feelings. Why not shop around?

