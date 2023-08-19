Paolo Fox horoscope today | Saturday 19 August 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todaySaturday 19 August 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libras, over the next few hours take care of your mental well-being. It is important because prolonged disturbances can cause mental tension and psychophysics. When it comes to travel, prioritize safety and avoid taking unnecessary risks while driving.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Saturday 19 August 2023), those looking for suitable accommodation could have a stroke of luck during this August weekend. Some of you will be able to demonstrate resourcefulness and ability to achieve goals.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, with the utmost dedication you are likely to excel in your career by making significant progress. Huge steps forward that will also reward you from an economic point of view. Embrace a playful and childlike attitude that will bring happiness and joy into your private life.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorn, investing your resources wisely will improve your financial position and increase your earnings. Your generous and kind-hearted nature will greatly contribute to your love life. Are you single? Look around!

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Saturday August 19, 2023), although you are facing health problems, make sure you take regular walks to maintain your well-being. Love? Your partner may be eager to explore beautiful places while on vacation. Indulge him.

FISH

Dear Pisces, the prospects of owning a property are bright in this time of August, but also in September. A propitious week awaits you to pursue this enterprise. Be cautious and avoid associating yourself with “peculiar” characters, which can damage your reputation.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, AUGUST 19, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Scorpio: a great stroke of luck is possible. Well done: you will be able to prove your worth.

