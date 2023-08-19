Paolo Fox horoscope today | Saturday 19 August 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

ARIES

Dear Aries, with a positive attitude towards work and life, you may be able to embrace the success that awaits you. You could prove your mettle on the business front. So good. Your sincere efforts to strengthen your family ties will yield positive results.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Saturday August 19, 2023), exercise moderation when it comes to making business investments or work in general… The weekend that has begun is a great promise for love and romance, provided you are open to enjoying it. Lay the foundations to achieve the best.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, consider planning a fun-filled vacation with your family. Maybe at an amusement or theme park. The goal must be to create unforgettable memories for you and those close to you.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, balancing commitments can lead to moderate progress over the next few hours of this August. Harmonious relationships and engaging conversations can brighten up the weekend for some.

LION

Dear Leos, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Saturday 19 August 2023), enter the weekend with intensity and determination for growth. Despite the challenges you may encounter, you are likely to maintain high standards in your professional endeavours.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, carefully evaluate the feasibility of any investment project before committing your money. Tensions may arise with your romantic partner.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, AUGUST 19, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope of Paolo Fox today is that of Cancer: balancing commitments can lead to moderate progress. Feelings are good.

