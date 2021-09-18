Paolo Fox horoscope today | Saturday 18 September 2021 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAUL FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers its forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as Mezzogiorno in Famiglia and I fatti tua) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope today, Saturday 18 September 2021, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

WEIGHT SCALE

Dear Libra, positive days are promising for you for new love relationships, roll up your sleeves and start off again. Unexpected work for those who are just starting out. Job? Most likely you have already started new collaborations in the last couple of months. Go on like this. The time has come to prove your worth.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (18 September 2021), the day sees you particularly nervous but the time has come to stop the controversy. Take advantage of it to solve long-standing problems. Beware of legal and financial matters. A very interesting new job offer is upon us. To be seized on the fly.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, you will have no difficulty in finding love with favorable stars and the Moon, but it is up to you to get busy and present yourself in the best way. On the work front, someone will ask you to replace a person. You will still be able to be positive and do the things you love to do. First of all, in fact, you have to show everyone that you are on the right track and do only what you really like.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorn, be careful with Libra and Cancer … These are days a bit special and to be taken with a grain of salt … Do not overdo it and do not take it if something does not go as you wish. As for work, however, this seems to be the best time to solve some difficulties you have recently experienced.

AQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to the Fox horoscope today (Saturday 18 September 2021), a decidedly bad day awaits you for feelings: better to keep calm and not turn up the lathes. As for the work, you may have decided to stop and think for a while. You have doubts and perplexities. But they will soon be dispelled. In short, do not worry.

FISH

Dear Pisces, for you it promises to be a favorable day for love. If you have to talk about important things you can do it tomorrow, but also on the 20th. From next Sunday Mercury will start an important transit. Everything seems to be working in your favor even on the subject of work. You can carry on your projects and prove your worth.

The sign luckiest among you, according to the horoscope of Paolo Fox today, is that of Pisces: a good time for love. Everything seems to be going well at work too.

