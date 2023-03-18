Paolo Fox horoscope today | Saturday March 18, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as Your Facts) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Saturday 18 March 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, over the next few hours of this Saturday, March 18, 2023, the Moon will enter your sign and could heavily affect the start of the day which may not be one of the most positive you have ever experienced… Fortunately, as the hours go by, however, the things will go right. You will therefore have to be patient… Don’t worry.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Saturday 18 March 2023), this weekend in mid-March can represent the litmus test for many of you, especially in the sentimental field… Put your feelings into play and you will find out if who is close to you reciprocates your attention in the same way. Courage!

TWINS

Dear Gemini, in the last period (particularly last week) you have made various acquaintances, maybe some of them could hold some pleasant surprises… Think about it and think carefully about what really makes you happy. Once you get the hang of it, go ahead and go get happiness.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, when you are agitated and nervous you feel stomach discomfort. You live badly. Remain calm even if this weekend you could be teased or provoked… Do not respond vehemently to provocations, you are only hurting yourself. Bite your tongue if necessary.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Saturday 18 March 2023), this weekend in mid-March you could have some difficulty finding the right approach with your partner. The keyword will be amaze. Amaze everyone. But do it with your head and calmly. You must not overdo it.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, you are experiencing a fertile period both in work and in love. The time has therefore come to get involved all the way without hesitation or worries. You will soon reap the desired results. Courage!

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, MARCH 18, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope of Paolo Fox today is that of the Virgin: you are experiencing a fertile period both in work and in love.

