Paolo Fox horoscope today | Saturday February 18, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Saturday 18 February 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, when you make up your mind to do something, you go out of your way to do it. You stubborn. You have to achieve your goal by any means, even if everyone around you tells you not to be stubborn. But now avoid fighting with windmills. Needless to insist… Over the weekend you will have the opportunity to evaluate a project that could prove fruitful, especially in spring.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Saturday 18 February 2023), the positive moment continues for those born under this sign, these days you are full of energy. Great time especially for love, someone will rediscover one. Ahead maybe conflicts at home that could annoy you…

TWINS

Dear Gemini, some problems that have not been resolved during the very first months of this 2023 will come back to worry you in the coming weeks; it will be a not brilliant phase of the year. Be careful in dealings with others. Today and tomorrow will be good days to face discussions in love.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, in these hours you have thoughts due to the dissonant Moon, but you are still in a recovery phase. Within the month of March you will have an important test to pass, and you will be capable of it. Beware of those people who pretend to be your friends in front but are plotting against you behind…

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Saturday 18 February 2023), you are generally very generous, but in any case, don’t make the mistake of exposing yourself too financially. Don’t go out of your way. During the next few hours, try to avoid discussions, bring them forward or postpone them by a few hours. Courage!

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, over the next few hours you have had to face great separations and so now you don’t want to know about difficult loves or useless relationships. You are learning to be more down-to-earth and realistic, and this may make you too blunt in your manner. Always try to reflect on who you are dealing with. No to prejudices.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, FEBRUARY 18, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope Today’s Paolo Fox is that of Taurus: an excellent period especially for love, in fact someone will rediscover one.

