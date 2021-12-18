Paolo Fox horoscope today | Saturday 18 December 2021 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAUL FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers its forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as Mezzogiorno in Famiglia and I fatti tua) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope today, Saturday 18 December 2021, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, the day will be really optimal thanks to the favorable Moon. Having it on your side is always a great starting point, which will give you immense luck. If good opportunities arise, seize them quickly. Carefully evaluate any business at stake, do not be impulsive. Good love.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Saturday 18 December 2021), it will be a really positive day from all points of view for your sign, on the other hand the stars are on your side. You are experiencing a favorable period at work, characterized by many encounters full of ideas and opportunities. In love you are experiencing an excellent phase, especially for those in a long-term relationship. Avoid unnecessary controversy.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, a day full of opportunities to be seized is expected for your sign. In love, after a difficult phase, you are recovering. The light at the end of the tunnel is close. You have attitudes that are sometimes difficult to swallow, try to be less argumentative and find serenity. Good news for singles: soon Venus will start a good influence that will favor dating.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorn, a period characterized by anxiety and nervousness continues. In short, a subdued day like never before. Try to control yourself if you don’t want to fight with the whole world. Especially with colleagues, even if sometimes it is not easy, take a bite on the tongue and avoid controversy. In a few days things will get better and you will find serenity.

FISH TANK

Dear Aquarius, according to today’s Paolo Fox horoscope (Saturday 18 December 2021), if there are issues to be resolved, do it as soon as possible. The stars assist you. It is useless to postpone discussions or make a thousand mental films. If something is wrong, talk and try to clarify yourself. Especially if the discussions are about the partner. Also pay attention to your wallet: you have recently had excessive spending.

FISH

Dear Pisces, a very positive day for your sign. The stars assist you. In the next few days things will be much better, just be sure of yourself and your possibilities. Especially in love, you will find the confidence in yourself and in the partner who had failed. At work, long-awaited answers will come to get your projects started.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, 18 DECEMBER 2021, ACCORDING TO PAUL FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to today’s Paolo Fox horoscope, is that of Pisces: recover trust in love and you can carry out your work projects.

