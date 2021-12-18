Paolo Fox horoscope today | Saturday 18 December 2021 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAUL FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making the horoscope, which he exhibits on TV (in some Rai programs such as Mezzogiorno in Famiglia and I fatti tua) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox foresee for today? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope today, Saturday 18 December 2021, for the signs ofAries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online:

ARIES

Dear Aries, subdued day, especially in love. Try to be less argumentative than usual, because otherwise your partner may lose patience and you will end up arguing. Moreover, with a little sweetness and diplomacy, excellent results are obtained. Even at work, you may have some dissatisfaction, but things will soon get better.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to today’s Paolo Fox horoscope (Saturday 18 December 2021), there will be tensions in love. Try not to complicate things further if you don’t want to argue unnecessarily with your partner. There is no shortage of worries at work, it is up to you to try to solve the problems as soon as possible. Fortunately, there is the favorable influence of Jupiter and Saturn, so if you need to recover some money, do it now.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, a Saturday is expected to be full of energy, optimism and the will to do. The stars are on your side. You want to get back into the game, both in the professional and sentimental fields, and accept new challenges. The positive influence of Venus brings great news in love, especially for singles.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, a day of stress and tension is expected, so try to take it with a grain of salt. Before making important decisions, think carefully. In any case, count to ten before opening your mouth. If you have to close a deal, postpone it for a few days. In fact, from next week you will have favorable stars. Even in love, don’t be impulsive.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Saturday 18 December 2021), there will be excellent news and positive ideas on a professional level. But be careful because being too busy with work could make you lose sight of the other important things in life, such as family, love and friendships. Be more present towards your partner.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, a really positive day for your sign: you have a really favorable sky and so many opportunities to seize. Take advantage of it. There are excellent prospects both economically, with new earnings coming, professional, for those who want to change business and make a career, and sentimental, especially for singles. What more do you want?

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, DECEMBER 18, 2021, ACCORDING TO PAUL FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to the horoscope of Paolo Fox today is that of the Virgin: the stars assist you. If you have a partner, plan something romantic.

