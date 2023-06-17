Paolo Fox horoscope today | Saturday June 17, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todaySaturday June 17, 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libras, many of you would like to live hand to mouth. A wish that is difficult to achieve. You are not made for this lifestyle and inevitably end up making long-term plans. Wrong? It is absolutely not said. Everyone has their own way of life.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Saturday 17 June 2023), it seems to you that this weekend cannot start as you wished, but it is only your impression. As the hours go by, today will become a special day. A warning to singles, during the evening it could be the right time to make new pleasant encounters. Look around.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, in love and in the family things don’t go as you would like and there are always the usual problems to deal with. You often feel like running away. Maybe going far away to unwind a bit could help you find balance and possible solutions to your problems.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, some of you may have had too many problems in love over the past few hours, but this is the right weekend to make up for lost ground. Courage. Roll up your sleeves, get busy.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Saturday 17 June 2023), you have the clear sensation of living in a non-ideal condition, you are too agitated. Try to stay calm just so you can give your best. Calm and chalk.

FISH

Dear Pisces, during the next few hours of this mid-June weekend you can count on the Moon, Mars and Mercury in a favorable aspect, this advises you to get involved and get busy in all areas.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, JUNE 17, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Scorpio: today will be special even if many of you will not be able to understand it right away.

