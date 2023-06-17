Paolo Fox horoscope today | Saturday June 17, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Saturday June 17th 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, what starts today – June 17, 2023 – will be a fairly quiet and leisure weekend. With the arrival of next week the Moon will enter your sign and this will help you a lot. You will feel much better physically and this will allow you to get involved in many areas. So good.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Saturday 17 June 2023), you have come from complicated, difficult and very heavy days to have to manage. The weekend that has just begun could be the ideal one to take a breather and recover all the lost energy. Travel and contact with people around you will now be favoured.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, in recent days it has happened to you, probably unconsciously, that you are a little too superficial, easygoing… Now, in some cases, you have many commitments, indeed too many, and you end up having to do everything too quickly. Who is the cause of his pain…

CANCER

Dear Cancers, during the weekend that starts today – June 17 – you will experience decidedly positive moments in terms of feelings: passion can become overwhelming again. Enjoy it to the fullest. Concentrate on love where you could make new and important acquaintances.

LION

Dear Leos, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Saturday 17 June 2023), you will soon still feel a little nervous while tomorrow, Sunday 18, things will change for the better. The advice is to be patient, the situation will soon improve. Hold on for a while longer.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, you have quite a confusing and turbulent weekend ahead. This can apply to both work and feelings. Try to find your time and put your life in order.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, JUNE 17, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope of Paolo Fox today is that of Cancer: during the weekend you will experience decidedly positive moments as regards feelings.

