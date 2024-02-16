Paolo Fox horoscope today | Saturday 17 February 2024 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a true authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecastsPaolo Fox's horoscope todaySaturday 17 February 2024, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, in the last few hours you have been polemical. Those who have been working in a company for a long time have thought about leaving because they find themselves in hostile conditions or in any case not comfortable. With dissonant Saturn, this phase is not actually a crisis, it is you who have little energy to do things. We need optimism for the future.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today (Saturday 17 February 2024), in the next few hours you will not feel at your best on a physical level also because you will have a lot to do. 2024 will be a year that will free you from worries and things that are no longer right. If a relationship no longer works, put your heart at rest.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, in the next few hours you will fall in love easily. At the same time, however, you get tired easily… If there have been repeated disagreements in love, you will have to be careful. Moments of tension could return over the weekend.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorn, you are a strong and determined sign, but remember that it is also good to listen to what others say every now and then. Those who have closed themselves will have to change their attitude. Give it a twist. After the second half of March you will realize a situation that is not very clear to you now…

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope for today (Saturday 17 February 2024), important days, every now and then you would like to change something in your life, don't make a revolution, but look at other horizons. It's hard for you not to plan something new, and stability bothers you. You want news after news.

FISH

Dear Pisces, a sudden love is coming for those who are single or big plans for couples (a child?). On your part there is a great desire to conclude in the sentimental sphere. The main purpose is stability.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, FEBRUARY 17, 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today, is that of Pisces: are you single? A sudden love is coming. Couples also do well.

