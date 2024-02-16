Paolo Fox horoscope today | Saturday 17 February 2024 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox's horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete predictions for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at creating horoscopes, which he displays on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox's horoscope today, Saturday 17 fFebruary 2024for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, you are strong people and when you set your mind to doing something, you must achieve your goal by any means, even if everyone around you tells you not to be stubborn… Sometimes it is an advantage, in other cases not really … Over the weekend you will have the opportunity to evaluate a project that could prove fruitful later in the spring.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today (Saturday 17 February 2024), the positive moment continues, even in this weekend that starts today you will be full of energy. Positive period especially for love, someone will rediscover one… Look around.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, problems that have not been resolved in recent months could come back to worry you in the coming weeks; it will be a not exactly brilliant phase of the year, be cautious in relationships with others and take care of your body. Address any arguments in love.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, in this period of mid/late February you have thoughts, and this thanks to a dissonant Moon, but you are still in a recovery phase. By the month of March, which is now upon us, you will have an important test to pass. Be careful of those people who pretend to be your friends but instead plot against you… Keep your eyes open.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today (Saturday 17 February 2024), in the next few hours and days you will spend more money, these are unforeseen expenses, or you will have to help someone in financial difficulty. Try to avoid discussions, bring them forward or postpone them for a few days.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, you have recently had to face major separations, now you don't want to hear about difficult loves or useless relationships. You are learning to be more concrete and realistic, and this may cause you to be too abrupt in your actions.

TODAY'S LUCKY SIGN, FEBRUARY 17, 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according tohoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of Taurus: the positive moment continues, you will be full of energy.

