Paolo Fox horoscope today | Saturday December 17, 2022 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todaySaturday December 17, 2022, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

WEIGHT SCALE

Dear Libra, the day will be truly optimal thanks to the favorable Moon. Having it on your side is always an excellent starting point, which will give you immense luck. If good opportunities present themselves, seize them. Evaluate any business at stake carefully, do not be impulsive. Well love.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Saturday 17 December 2022), it will be a really positive day from all points of view for your sign, after all the stars are on your side. At work you are experiencing a favorable period, characterized by many meetings full of ideas and opportunities. In love you are living an excellent phase, especially for those in a long-standing relationship. Avoid unnecessary arguments.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, your sign expects a day full of opportunities to be seized. In love, after a difficult phase, you are recovering. The light at the end of the tunnel is near. You have attitudes that are sometimes difficult to swallow, try to be less argumentative and find serenity again. Good news for singles: Venus will soon start a good influence that will favor meetings.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, a period characterized by anxiety and nervousness continues. In short, a subdued day like never before. Try to control yourself if you don’t want to quarrel with the whole world. Especially with colleagues, even if sometimes it’s not easy, bite your tongue and avoid controversy. In a few days things will get better and you will find serenity again.

AQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Saturday 17 December 2022), if there are issues to be resolved, do it as soon as possible. The stars assist you. It is useless to postpone discussions or make a thousand mental films. If something is wrong, speak up and try to clarify. Especially if the discussions concern the partner. Also pay attention to your wallet: lately you have had excessive spending.

FISH

Dear Pisces, a really positive day for your sign. The stars assist you. In the next few days things will go much better, just be sure of yourself and your possibilities. Especially in love, you will find the confidence in yourself and in your partner that was missing. At work, long-awaited answers will arrive to start your projects.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, DECEMBER 17, 2022, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is Pisces: regain trust in love and you can carry out your work projects.

