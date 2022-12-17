Paolo Fox horoscope today | Saturday December 17, 2022 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Saturday, December 17, 2022, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, a subdued day, especially in love. Try to be less argumentative than usual, because otherwise your partner could lose his temper and you could end up arguing. Furthermore, with a little gentleness and diplomacy, excellent results are obtained. Even at work you may have some dissatisfaction, but things will soon improve.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Saturday, December 17, 2022), there will be tensions in love. Try not to complicate things further, if you don’t want to argue unnecessarily with your partner. There is no shortage of worries at work, it’s up to you to try to solve problems as soon as possible. Luckily there is the favorable influence of Jupiter and Saturn, so if you need to recover some money, do it now.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, a Saturday full of energy, optimism and the will to do is expected. The stars are on your side. Do you want to get back into the game, both professionally and sentimentally, and accept new challenges. The positive influence of Venus brings great news in love, especially for singles.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, a day full of stress and tension is expected, so try to take it with a grain of salt. Before making important decisions, think carefully. In any case, count to ten before opening your mouth. If you have to close a deal, put it off for a few days. In fact, from next week you will have favorable stars. Even in love, don’t be impulsive.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Saturday 17 December 2022), there will be excellent news and positive ideas on a professional level. But be careful because being too busy with work could make you lose sight of the other important things in life, such as family, love and friendships. Be more present with your partner.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, a really positive day for your sign: you have a really favorable sky and many opportunities to seize on the fly. Take advantage of it. There are excellent prospects both economically, with new earnings on the way, professional, for those who want to change their activities and make a career, and sentimental, especially for singles. What more do you want?

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, DECEMBER 17, 2022, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of the Virgin: the stars assist you. If you have a partner, plan something romantic.

