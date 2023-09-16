Paolo Fox horoscope today | Saturday 16 September 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a true authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecastsPaolo Fox’s horoscope todaySaturday 16 September 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, during today, Saturday 16 September 2023, you will have to deal with some tensions at work. Nothing has gone right for you in the last few days. Be patient and try to step away a bit to recharge your batteries.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Saturday 16 September 2023), you are looking for a way to get out of the quicksand but there is no shortage of moments of discouragement and anger. Hold on. The advice is to review some personal relationships: have faith, October will be your month. Courage.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, today (September 16) will be a bit subdued for you: you don’t feel in great shape nor do you want to face setbacks in your routine. Try to do things more calmly.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, today will be a difficult and complicated day for you, especially when it comes to love. Many are physically distant from their partner, due to work, others are too jealous and often don’t act rationally… Calm down.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Saturday 16 September 2023), a decidedly better period than the previous one is starting for you with the stars that will smile at you again. Put work aside for a bit to give more importance to your private life.

FISH

Dear Pisces, tomorrow you may experience a flashback but remember that reheated soups are never a good choice. Continue to defend your choices without backtracking.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, SEPTEMBER 16, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Aquarius: definitely better period than the previous one.

