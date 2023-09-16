Paolo Fox horoscope today | Saturday 16 September 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete predictions for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at creating horoscopes, which he displays on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Saturday 16 September 2023, for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, during the next few hours of this September 2023 you will not feel completely good about yourself or even about your partner since you also have many doubts about your relationship… Try to defuse tensions. It would be useless to argue…

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Saturday 16 September 2023), you will finally find some peace since the past few days have been characterized by agitation and stress. It’s partly the fault of the work and partly the partner who didn’t give you an answer… Get ready for a weekend of rest and psycho-physical recovery.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, during today, Saturday 16 September 2023, you will feel the influence of Mercury and Venus which will make you invincible from all points of view, from work to love. There may be some fights ahead though, both in terms of work and love. Nothing heavy. Don’t worry.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, today (Saturday 16 September) you will feel very good even if you still have issues to resolve and you have neither the strength nor the desire to argue with anyone. Not now. Recharge yourself and then start again with greater enthusiasm.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Saturday 16 September 2023), you will soon receive excellent news that will keep you happy throughout the weekend that has just begun. Even in love you are experiencing a happy period since you are more than happy with your partner. Jupiter gives you good chances of success at work.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, today you will face a moment of stress due to some people who try to put a spoke in your wheels. Now is the time to confront these people and ask why they behave. Calmly, without arguing…

TODAY’S LUCKY SIGN, SEPTEMBER 16, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according tohoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of Leo: you will receive excellent news that will keep you happy throughout the weekend.

