Paolo Fox horoscope today | Saturday July 15, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAUL FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Saturday 15 July 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, a very positive period in love awaits you, someone could make a good meeting and come across an interesting and stimulating person. Let yourself be surprised and carried away by love, feelings must always be taken care of and the heart must never be lacking in emotions of this type. As far as work is concerned, the argument is similar: be open to new opportunities, promising proposals could arrive.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Saturday 15 July 2023), red alert in love. Over the next few hours, the risk of tension or discussions with your partner is very high: try to communicate openly with those around you to resolve any problems. As far as work is concerned, you may receive an interesting proposal or an opportunity for growth.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

TWINS

Dear Gemini, love is at the center of everything in this moment of your life: singles can make special encounters, couples, on the other hand, will be able to renew the dialogue and share their respective deepest feelings. As far as work is concerned, new professional challenges are on the way that must be faced with courage and confidence in your abilities, at the moment you would be able to face practically anything: do not be afraid!

PAUL FOX’S HOROSCOPE 2023

CANCER

Dear Cancers, you are about to receive important recognition for your commitment, continue to give your best for a few more days and you will be rewarded. Courage! The stars are on your side and will pave the way for you in this regard.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Saturday 15 July 2023), the stars are so important that it will be possible to win a love challenge or perhaps rediscover an important feeling. These are ideal days for love, for relationships and for travel. Courage, get busy.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, everything that is not working right now will be highlighted tomorrow, Sunday July 16th. It could just be you to lift the lid and then raise the fuss. You want to see clearly in some situations both in love and at work.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, JULY 15, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope today’s Paolo Fox is that of Leo: it will be possible to win a challenge of love or perhaps rediscover a feeling.

TODAY’S FORECAST FOR LIBRA, SCORPIO, SAGITTARIUS, CAPRICORN, AQUARIUS AND Pisces