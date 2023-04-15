Paolo Fox horoscope today | Saturday, April 15, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todaySaturday April 15, 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, during the weekend that starts today – Saturday April 15th – you will have the Moon in transit in your sign. Singles who have suffered in the past aren’t ready to get back into the game now, but they soon will be. Couples will be faced with an important life choice. Take it together with your partner.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Saturday 15 April 2023), the weekend looks very, very interesting. This weekend will make you the absolute protagonists, so be careful to recover the energy needed to make your moves. Tomorrow, Sunday 16, will be an interesting day to make progress in love, especially if you are single.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, in the next few days of this month of April, now halfway through, you can count on a positive aspect from Venus. In this period you will be favored by the stars in the professional and sentimental fields. Only Venus is in opposition and the next few days will not be easy to spend, especially for singles.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, it is very strange to see you so impatient… You feel ready to support others, especially those you love the most, but you will have a rather shocking astral picture. So calm down. One thing at a time. Those looking to repair relations can count on you in the coming days.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Saturday April 15, 2023), you are in a particularly strong mood. This aspect is very important because it gives you the opportunity to resolve important issues that have been outstanding for some time. The weekend promises to be positive for you, especially if you have recently experienced some important bitterness.

FISH

Dear Pisces, you are living in a difficult relationship and you can’t stop it… Singles can use this day to find the strength to carry on. The new week for singles will begin with the entry of the Moon into the sign, which bodes well for success. Hold on a little longer.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, APRIL 15, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that of Scorpio: the weekend promises to be very interesting. You will be the absolute protagonists.

