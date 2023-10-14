Paolo Fox horoscope today | Saturday 14 October 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a true authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecastsPaolo Fox’s horoscope todaySaturday 14 October 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, be careful in love not to underestimate the signs and if there is any problem deal with it immediately. At work, new projects will have the opportunity to take flight. Don’t be afraid if the results don’t arrive immediately as expected.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Saturday 14 October 2023), pay attention to some discussions about love and work, aim higher and try to make that leap in quality. Someone will try to get in your way, but you will make everyone understand who’s in charge and who keeps the pants in the family. Be respected.

THE TABLE TO CALCULATE THE ASCENDANT

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, the day brings beautiful emotions to share with your partner. There may be many commitments at work but with the right calm you will be able to do everything. There are many commitments and also discussions with others but try to start experiencing things with more positivity.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorn, love problems must be addressed immediately and not left there to grow on their own. At work you are looking for your path, get busy. If you have something to offer, don’t be afraid to ask. You will see that it will soon be given to you.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Saturday 14 October 2023), both today and tomorrow you will have the opportunity to experience love deeply. There are many things to do at work but it is also important to take time for yourself. You will see that soon everything will be fine.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

FISH

Dear Pisces, the sky speaks of beautiful emotions so try to do something beautiful with your partner. At work you want changes but it still takes some time so be patient. If something doesn’t go as you would like, don’t worry: everything will be fine soon. Just have a little patience.

PAOLO FOX’S HOROSCOPE 2023

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, OCTOBER 14, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Pisces: with this sky you can get great satisfactions in love.

TODAY’S PREDICTIONS FOR ARIES, TAURUS, GEMINI, CANCER, LEO AND VIRGO