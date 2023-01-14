Paolo Fox horoscope today | Saturday January 14, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todaySaturday January 14, 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

WEIGHT SCALE

Dear Libra, possibility of recovering in love because you have great energy and desire to do. In short, you manage to be much more productive than in the last period, when instead you had to tighten your belt a bit. At work, on the other hand, try to avoid clashes and quarrels with colleagues. Accept that someone may think differently than you.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Saturday 14 January 2023), lately you have been too controversial and you take it out on everything. Instead, you will have to let yourself go more, accepting that someone may even think differently from you. Otherwise, you could end up arguing unnecessarily. At work act with prudence and wisdom, count to ten before making important decisions.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, you must be particularly wise and prudent especially in love and in general in all interpersonal relationships that you will have during this day. Even at work, try to be more inclined to dialogue and to accept ideas that are different from yours. If excellent opportunities arise for your career, evaluate them carefully and, if necessary, seize them on the fly.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, during today – January 14 – the day foresees a great recovery in love after a period of tension and quarrels with your partner. During the week you are very stressed and you have many things to do, so it is not easy to see each other. Take advantage of the upcoming weekend to get together and have fun. New opportunities arriving at work, with great chances of success.

AQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Saturday 14 January 2023), be very careful in love, trying to keep the emotions you feel and the words you say under control. Count to ten to avoid unnecessary quarrels or clashes with your partner and the most important people in your life. Great insights on the job, but wait until Monday next week to put them into practice.

FISH

Dear Pisces, a really positive day for your sign, especially in love, thanks to a favorable astral picture with favorable Moon and Venus. Not much stuff. At work there are excellent opportunities for growth and success. If you are looking for new stimuli and opportunities, this could be the right time.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, JANUARY 14, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that of Capricorn: in love you recover after a difficult period. Take advantage of it.

