Paolo Fox horoscope today | Saturday January 14, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as Your Facts) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Saturday January 14, 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, a day of great recovery compared to the last few days in which you were a little subdued. The Moon is no longer in opposition, so you will be able to solve your problems and difficulties that have recently robbed you of some serenity. In fact, now you are full of energy and desire to do, and this is especially noticeable in the workplace.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Saturday 14 January 2023), a rather negative and subdued day is expected from a physical point of view, beware of some ailments and ailments of the season. This particularly affects both the sentimental and professional level and aspect. Try not to worry too much. From Monday everything will return to its place.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

TWINS

Dear Gemini, it will be a day in which you may feel a little stress and discomfort, especially if you accumulate many things to do and too many irons in the fire. Better to give yourself deadlines and priorities, trying to complete them. The important decisions are postponed for the second half of February.

PAUL FOX’S HOROSCOPE 2023

CANCER

Dear Cancers, this weekend love is widely favored, above all thanks to the influence of the Moon and Venus: great emotions are arriving, therefore, also for those who are single and looking for new sentimental adventures. The work is also good, you will be able to receive new proposals and build something special.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Saturday 14 January 2023), a rather thoughtful and subdued day awaits you. A day in which you may feel a little melancholy especially with regards to feelings. There could be slowdowns at work, so try to be very careful in everything you do.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, you are looking for a rapprochement in love, because you have excellent intuitions and skills, and this is good for you especially if you have quarreled with your partner and now you want to recover. Never like in this period can you be empathetic with those around you, above all because you manage to give everyone good and effective advice. Work well too.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, JANUARY 14, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope today’s Paolo Fox is that of Aries: after a subdued period, recover and rediscover your smile.

TODAY’S FORECAST FOR LIBRA, SCORPIO, SAGITTARIUS, CAPRICORN, AQUARIUS AND Pisces