Paolo Fox horoscope today | Saturday May 13, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Saturday 13 May 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, you are putting yourself on the line in very demanding and important projects. With your determination, however, you will be able to shine and get the desired results. Valid speech in different sectors: from work to feelings.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Saturday 13 May 2023), during the next few hours of this month of May you could have small big discussions with those around you. People you love. The advice is to remain calm and not lose patience. Bite your tongue if necessary.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

TWINS

Dear Gemini, during this weekend (May 13-14, 2023) there will be those who will try to question you: you will have to try to dose your words and not lose your temper. Try not to lose your usual peace of mind, only in this way will you be able to make the right move in different areas. Seek serenity.

PAUL FOX’S HOROSCOPE 2023

CANCER

Dear Cancers, many of you will soon have to face exams or respond to an important “call” in the workplace. The advice is to take advantage of this mid-May weekend to catch your breath and recover physical and mental energy. Relax. rest! Recharge your best.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Saturday 13 May 2023), you have recently put a decidedly complicated period behind you, in some cases very difficult/complicated. Thanks to the presence of Jupiter in your sign, there will finally be a change of course. Ready to get back to breathing fresh air?

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, those who are more motivated in love and who are lucky enough to have a person they love by their side should take advantage of this weekend in mid-May 2023 to give their partner the security and confirmation they need. You have neglected those who love you too much…

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, MAY 13, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of Cancer: enjoy the well-deserved relaxation. A tough week awaits you to face with lots of energy.

TODAY’S FORECAST FOR LIBRA, SCORPIO, SAGITTARIUS, CAPRICORN, AQUARIUS AND Pisces