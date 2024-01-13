Paolo Fox horoscope today | Saturday 13 January 2024 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a true authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecastsPaolo Fox's horoscope todaySaturday 13 January 2024, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, in love you need to take a moment to reflect and at work expect a nice proposal but before accepting, negotiate well. You will see that there will be excellent opportunities for success. You just have to be more calm and decisive. You will see that everything works out and you will not be disappointed.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today (Saturday 13 January 2024), in love you need to stay calm and not get caught up in the rush of solving everything immediately. At work, be careful not to argue with others. There will be excellent opportunities for success in every field.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, the time has come to have a word with your partner and understand what's wrong. At work you are waiting for answers. Understand if there are opportunities for success, increases, contract renewals. On the other hand, new year, new life. Or at least so we hope. Roll up your sleeves and don't get angry if something doesn't go according to plan.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, you will feel a bit of difficulty in love, there is something that disturbs you but you have to understand what its origin is. At work you need to make up for lost time and be more productive. You will see that there will be excellent opportunities.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today (Saturday 13 January 2024), the time has come to throw yourself into love if you like someone. At work you are not entirely satisfied with how much you earn. Roll up your sleeves. Don't get angry if something doesn't go according to plan.

FISH

Dear Pisces, be careful of some small arguments with your partner and at work be careful of some colleagues who could hit you from behind. You will see that there will be excellent opportunities for success in every field. Soon there will be long-awaited news. Roll up your sleeves. You will see that there will be excellent opportunities for success.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, JANUARY 13, 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today, is that one of Pisces: be careful of some small arguments with your partner, but in general it will soon be the time for a turning point and great successes.

