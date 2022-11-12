Paolo Fox horoscope today | Saturday 12 November 2022 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAUL FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tua) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todaySaturday 12 November 2022, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

WEIGHT SCALE

Dear Libra, in this mid-November weekend some small success, satisfaction is in the air. Everything you are doing costs a lot of effort especially for those who work in full autonomy. But it will be worth it. Many of you, however, are tired because it often happens that you repair the damage of others … You have to find a balance and clarify who is hindering you.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Saturday 12 November 2022), the time has come to act. Make your move. If you have any issues to resolve or discussion to clear up, do so now. Courage. The next few days will be very intense from a sentimental point of view.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, during the day you will once again be extremely careful to evaluate the details of everything also because you will not miss the brilliance from the point of view of concentration. Come on, make your moves.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorn, all bonds and relationships that did not bring clarity have been excluded from your life. Point and head. Generally you are able to say no to stressful situations but it is also true that you are running the risk of often taking the longest step. Use your head well. Calmly …

AQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to today’s Paolo Fox horoscope (Saturday 12 November 2022), a weekend characterized by joy and smiles awaits you. You are feeling very positive and energized in these hours. Tomorrow will be a day dedicated to social relations. Trust your intuition.

FISH

Dear Pisces, at this stage of your life you are always looking for a solution. Unfortunately your work depends not only on direct actions but also on others. The problem is precisely the damage caused by others that is not always repaired.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, 12 NOVEMBER 2022, ACCORDING TO PAUL FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to today’s Paolo Fox horoscope, is that of Sagittarius: during the next few hours you will not miss the brilliance from the point of view of concentration.

