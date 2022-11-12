Paolo Fox horoscope today | Saturday 12 November 2022 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAUL FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making the horoscope, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs like I fatti tua) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox foresee for today? Here are the forecasts Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Saturday 12 November 2022, for the signs Aries, Taurus, Gemini , Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, over the course of the weekend that started today – November 12 – the Moon will be in your sign. During the next few hours some of you will make interesting encounters and new acquaintances. In short, the calm is finally returning after a difficult and troubled period.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to today’s Paolo Fox horoscope (Saturday 12 November 2022), during the weekend you will find some passion that has been missing for some time. Maybe too long … And not the fault of others. As for work, are you changing your life (perhaps even with a move to a new city)? You will need to be more adaptable than usual.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, over the next few hours of this Saturday, November 12, love will not be that great, especially for those who have already suffered a bit of fatigue due to conflicts and are tired of some situations. In the morning you will have a more aggressive attitude than usual. Bite your tongue if necessary.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, many of you have been through some too much tension recently and have often found yourself arguing with friends and family. Don’t worry though, the next few days will be interesting in terms of feelings.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Saturday 12 November 2022), love will be the main protagonist of your weekend. For singles there will be very interesting meetings, while for couples there will be marriage or cohabitation proposals … In short, steps forward to think about seriously.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, you are in a phase where work is the absolute protagonist of your life. Try to devote more space to your hobbies, social life and love, try to go out more and meet new people. The next will be two days of reflection.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, NOVEMBER 12, 2022, ACCORDING TO PAUL FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to horoscope by Paolo Fox today is that of the Lion: love will be the main protagonist of your weekend.

