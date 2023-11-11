Paolo Fox horoscope today | Saturday 11 November 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete predictions for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at creating horoscopes, which he displays on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Saturday 11 November 2023, for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, a mid-November weekend awaits you with the Moon in your sign. During the next few hours some of you will have interesting encounters and new acquaintances. Peace is returning after a difficult and troubled summer.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Saturday 11 November 2023), during the next few hours of this November you will find a bit of passion that has been missing for some time. If you are changing your life, even with a move to a new city you must have a greater spirit of adaptation.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, today, November 11, 2023, will not be one to remember for love, especially for those who have already experienced some fatigue due to conflicts and are tired of some situations. From the morning onwards you will have a more aggressive attitude than usual. Calm and cool…

CANCER

Dear Cancer, during the first part of the week that is coming to a close, many of you have experienced some tension and have often found yourself arguing. Don’t worry though. Today and tomorrow, Sunday 12 November, will be two interesting days as far as feelings are concerned.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Saturday 11 November 2023), over the next few hours love will be the main protagonist. For singles there will be very interesting meetings, while for couples there will be proposals for marriage or cohabitation.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, you are in a phase where work takes center stage. Try to dedicate more space to your hobbies and social life, try to go out more and meet new people.

TODAY’S LUCKY SIGN, NOVEMBER 11, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according tohoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of Cancer: interesting days await you as far as feelings are concerned.

