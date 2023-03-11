Paolo Fox horoscope today | Saturday, March 11, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todaySaturday March 11, 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, the desire to love is back and if you are dealing with someone from the Leo expect good times to share. At work you are looking for something more stimulating but the offers must be carefully evaluated. Calmly weigh the pros and cons and see which way the scales tip.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Saturday 11 March 2023), the moon is favorable on the weekend so all the recently born love problems can be solved once and for all. At work, everything goes well and the relationship with colleagues is favored.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, take advantage of this weekend to experience good times with your partner. Venus and Mars help you out. At work, it’s best not to make any missteps or gambles. Beware of money. You’ve spent beyond your means lately and your wallet is crying.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, during today – Saturday 11 March 2023 – the moon is opposite so be careful because there may be obstacles in love. At work, if you are in partnership with someone, it is better to redefine roles and hierarchies well. Not everything is going according to plan, but things soon fix themselves.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Saturday 11 March 2023), you have very beautiful stars to make the most of in love. At work, on the other hand, there are many difficulties but in the next few days it will be possible to recover. In short, soon everything is fixed.

FISH

Dear Pisces, from today – Saturday 11 March 2023 – this Saturday offers a few more emotions and a great desire to fall in love. At work, after months of difficulty, a good recovery period begins and you deserve it all. You have been through a very difficult period, but now everything seems to be falling into place.

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Aquarius: with these stars you can achieve great things in every field. However, it’s up to you to give your best and demonstrate your qualities.

