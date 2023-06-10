Paolo Fox horoscope today | Saturday June 10, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

BALANCE

Dear Libras, great days are coming for you. Let yourself go to positive emotions during this June weekend. For couples this is a period of choices related to a possible marriage.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Saturday 10 June 2023), two planets, Venus and Mars, will be dissonant and will bring too much tension especially to many singles. Couples, on the other hand, will have to face major work-related problems head on. Calmly and calmly, everything will be resolved.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, an uninspiring but discreet week awaits you: the stars will reward new encounters for those who do not have a love. As for couples, something unclear will create some discomfort over the next few hours. Speak clearly and without omitting anything.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, next week is going to be a great week, even if for singles there will be little complications to overcome as soon and as smoothly as possible. Couples will have to be careful, especially on Mondays. But first try to enjoy the weekend. One thing at a time.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Saturday 10 June 2023), the next will be a good week for this sign, but singles will have to pay attention to the opposite Venus. A turbulent phase is coming, however, for many couples. In short, now rest deeply to face the upcoming problems well. Relax.

FISH

Dear Pisces, many singles are recovering from a family problem, while couples – over the next few hours – will have to try to move forward even if there have been doubts and jealousies. Roll up your sleeves. Get busy. Everything can be solved.

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Libra: excellent days are coming for you. Let yourself go to positive emotions.

