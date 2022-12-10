Paolo Fox horoscope today | Saturday, December 10, 2022 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todaySaturday, December 10, 2022, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

WEIGHT SCALE

Dear Libra, a somewhat complex period for feelings is approaching. For couples who have been together for some time, some problems that have never been solved may come back to life: you will have to face it courageously. Everything can be overcome together. If you really are united and strong.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Saturday 10 December 2022), during this day a few too many words could slip, especially about work. The tension will be high but you will absolutely have to try to remain calm. Otherwise you risk doing greater damage and then regret it.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, very interesting days ahead. In fact, on Sunday you will welcome the Moon into your sky. From the next few hours, the planet will invite you to close an agreement, to find serenity again. Love, affection and friendships will be able to make a comeback. Take advantage of the weekend to be together with your loved ones.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, you need to unplug and indulge in some relaxation. Mars in opposition could still cause you some small physical disturbances. Apart from that, you will be very spirited and determined in your ideas. Possible some interesting encounters. Don’t be shy.

AQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Saturday 10 December 2022), you could win an important challenge. Ignore the turmoil you may feel from time to time, for you are heading into a very promising time. Everything you do right now will bring great results. It’s time to change your perspective for the future.

FISH

Dear Pisces, you should try to talk honestly with your partner. On Sunday, on the contrary, it will be more difficult to unravel certain knots. Stories born recently will be more at risk, because you may be convinced that not everything goes smoothly… Do the math before jumping too headlong.

