Paolo Fox horoscope today | Saturday July 1, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todaySaturday July 1, 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, right now you are full of positive energy. Your bright personality and communication skills are top notch. Be careful not to go overboard with adventurousness, it could cost you dearly especially financially. As for love, don’t worry, it’s just around the corner.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Saturday, July 1, 2023), you are going through a period of astounding creativity and intuition! Don’t let a small career setback discourage and slow you down. Your charming personality is on top.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, you need a break: take it! Your energy is through the roof and your personality shines like never before. Despite this, it seems that your career plan is faltering a bit, but don’t worry: luck is on your side and will soon give you a hand. In love you are in great time. Enjoy it to the fullest.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, your energy in this beginning of July is through the roof and it seems that you never stop! But be careful not to overdo the adventure, you could risk more than necessary. Try to take better care of yourself. Don’t neglect your body.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Saturday 1 July 2023), you are at an extreme moment in your life. Your bright personality and inner poise are at their peak, making you a force to be reckoned with. Use all this energy to do good for yourself and those around you.

FISH

Dear Pisces, excellent time for you: you are about to experience an explosion of creativity like never before. Luck is on your side and so is love! Pay attention to your finances: there may be difficult times that you have to face head on.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, JULY 1, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one Pisces: you are about to experience an explosion of creativity like never before. Love is good too.

