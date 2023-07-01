Paolo Fox horoscope today | Saturday July 1, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, saturday 1 July 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, thanks to your personality you will be the center of attention over the next few hours. Fortune smiles impressively on you, while love may be a bit fluctuating. Don’t panic about finances today, July 1, 2023.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Saturday, July 1, 2023), your enchanting personality shines brighter than ever and your spiritual side is on the rise. On the rise. Your leadership skills are at their peak during this time, but pay close attention to your health.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, It seems you are experiencing a moment of strong personality and leadership. This could create some tension in terms of compatibility both at work and in private life, but don’t let this put you off. Your finances are in a critical phase: save where you can.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, you have a personality that could be the envy of many during these hours. Despite this, you seem to be going through a period of low energy and emotionality. You may be feeling less adventurous than usual but the inner balance is strong. So good.

LION

Dear Leos, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Saturday 1 July 2023), it seems that you are doing great with your career. Keep it up, you are on the right track. But try to look a little deeper into yourself. Your emotionality and inner balance may need some attention.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, your personality is a shining beacon of light at this time of year. You are extraordinarily level-headed and your social skills are at their peak! In love there is compatibility, but calm with emotions… Don’t exaggerate. Wisdom is your secret weapon.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, JULY 1, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope of Paolo Fox today is that of the Virgin: your personality is a shining beacon of light at this moment.

