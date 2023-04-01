Paolo Fox horoscope today | Saturday, April 1, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

New appointment with Paolo Fox's horoscope today: Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox's horoscope today, Saturday 1st April 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo.

ARIES

Dear Aries, love is once again the protagonist of your life and expect new very interesting encounters and why not, even love at first sight. At work, the time has come to put a stone on the past. Changes ahead.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Saturday 1 April 2023), an important season for feelings: there are those who are even thinking about living together or getting married. At work, favor meetings and contacts with important people: get busy!

TWINS

Dear Gemini, don’t be afraid to face speeches that scare you: it’s the perfect day to do it! If you are single, don’t give up on private or work appointments, and don’t postpone the interviews. Every left is lost.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, enjoy your desire for light-heartedness. If, on the other hand, you are looking for a lasting bond, the stars will protect you. A few minor inconveniences at work shouldn’t scare you. Be more careful if it concerns legal or administrative inconveniences.

LION

Dear Leos, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Saturday 1 April 2023), don’t throw yourself headlong into a new love story if you haven’t carefully evaluated it first. At work, keep calm and don’t let the problems you have at home influence you.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, it’s time to get involved in love and don’t always blame others if things go wrong. Act! There may be some small money problem at work, be careful.

TODAY’S LUCKY SIGN, APRIL 1, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope today’s Paolo Fox is that of Aries: finally love returns as the protagonist and makes you happy. You can meet your soulmate, as you have been waiting for for a long time.

