Paolo Fox Horoscope Today | Monday 2 September 2024 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a true authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his predictions on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tuoi) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the predictions of thePaolo Fox’s horoscope todayMonday, September 2, 2024, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, during the next few hours of this September 2, 2024, you will experience a decidedly positive situation also thanks to the excellent aspect of Venus and Saturn. As for work, you will be able to achieve a fair amount of success thanks to the favorable aspect of Jupiter.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Monday, September 2, 2024), good news is in sight for your relationships, you are rediscovering passion and love. Feelings almost forgotten by some of you. Take advantage of Jupiter’s crossing in your sign. Work chapter: good satisfactions are expected. Excellent period also for health and physical fitness.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, in the next few hours you could achieve great results but there is always someone who prevents you from achieving your goals as you want and in the time you want. Being aware of these limits makes you agitated and nervous, but the solution to your problems can be offered by the people you love.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, you will soon be able to leverage your inner strength favored by the excellent aspect of Mercury. You have a clear vision of what surrounds you and you will easily be able to identify the strengths on which to invest time and resources. Courage!

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Monday, September 2, 2024), what you are experiencing is not a particularly lucky period, there is too much confusion in the air. You need to optimize different aspects of your life. Do things with enthusiasm but always thinking about the results to be achieved.

FISH

Dear Pisces, you are a very sweet sign, but also very whiny… Much more than others. When you can’t get what you want, such as the attention of the people close to you, then you start to play the victim.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, SEPTEMBER 2, 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign The luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is the one Libra: in the next few hours you will experience a decidedly positive situation also thanks to the excellent aspect of Venus and Saturn.

