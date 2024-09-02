Paolo Fox Horoscope Today | Monday 2 September 2024 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete predictions for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at creating the horoscope, which he displays on TV (in Rai programs like I fatti tuoi) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the predictions of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Monday 2nd September 2024for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, some of you during the next few hours of this September 2, 2024 will feel confused and indecisive, even simple decisions to make will become difficult. Try to overcome this not very positive period also thanks to the help of relatives and friends, ask for advice on what to do.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Monday, September 2, 2024), those who have not had the courage to change in the next few hours could suffer from a condition of stress and psychophysical fatigue… In love there may be some important doubts. If your partner is distracted, you could react badly and show some doubts.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, if you have important negotiations to conclude, this is the right time to act. Some of you feel tired and discouraged by spending hours thinking about problems. Live life day by day and have more confidence in yourselves. Courage!

CANCER

Dear Cancer, right now you are feeling the opposition of Saturn… Maybe that’s why you feel tired and fatigued. In love you are recovering some lost ground, you feel more confident than in the recent past. This is the time to get back in the game with courage!

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Monday, September 2, 2024), a friend or relative may need advice or your help in the next few hours of this beginning of the month. Behave well, do your part!

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, yours will be a week of ups and downs. Lots of ups and downs. Maybe too many. Your mood swings could be kept under control by work and family commitments that will require a lot of concentration and dedication.

TODAY’S LUCKY SIGN, SEPTEMBER 2, 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that Gemini: if you have to conclude negotiations, this is the right time to act.

