Paolo Fox Horoscope Today | Monday 16 September 2024 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a true authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his predictions on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tuoi) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the predictions of thePaolo Fox’s horoscope todayMonday, September 16, 2024, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, the week that begins today, September 16, will be very interesting for you, even if there are some small obstacles to overcome. As far as love is concerned, relationships are still very romantic, especially for stable couples, while singles can show off their latest courtship weapons.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Monday, September 16, 2024), during the day you will have a big smile printed on your face. The sentimental sphere is very mental and intimate, but that more erotic impetus that usually characterizes the sign could be missing. Work chapter: it would be better to avoid bickering and arguments. A good dose of grit will have to be directed to positive and proactive projects.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, a lucky week awaits you, be ready for many novelties. Love life is very sweet and intimate, but moments of sudden passion may be missing. As for work, the stars guarantee luck and money, for a truly ideal period to start a new project.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, during the next few hours of this mid-September 2024, there will certainly be no lack of grit, even if it will have to be directed in the right way. Love is a bit dull, even if still romantic, however the stars reward singles with new and fiery encounters.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Monday, September 16, 2024), a particularly lucky week awaits you from many points of view. The love sphere still requires a little patience, especially since the relationship could be much less romantic than usual. The work sphere is much more interesting, because there will be the possibility of making new alliances…

FISH

Dear Pisces, starting today, September 16, very feisty days await you. The sentimental sphere is dominated by physicality, with the desire to put into practice new and mischievous fantasies with your partner. As for work, it requires a little more attention, especially in terms of communication with colleagues.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, SEPTEMBER 16, 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign The luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is the one Scorpio: you will have a big smile plastered on your face.

