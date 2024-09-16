Paolo Fox Horoscope Today | Monday 16 September 2024 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete predictions for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at creating the horoscope, which he displays on TV (in Rai programs like I fatti tuoi) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the predictions of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Monday 16th September 2024for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, the week that begins today, September 16, will be a promising one as far as work is concerned. Love? The sentimental sphere could still mark a reduction in romanticism, compensated however by a strong capacity for dialogue with your partner. Talk and love each other.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Monday, September 16, 2024), over the next few hours a renewed determination will allow you to recover some situations left pending in recent times. Love is certainly more romantic than in the recent past, but the physical sphere will prevail.

COUPLE AFFINITY FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

TWINS

Dear Gemini, love is still romantic, very romantic, but the physical side of the relationship could be disappointing for many of you. As for work, it is time to take a step back from the demands made in recent times, showing off a greater ability to communicate with colleagues and employers.

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE 2024

CANCER

Dear Cancer, a somewhat boring week awaits you. Perhaps a little too much. As far as feelings are concerned, the period requires more attention, especially to the needs of your partner. Don’t worry: there will be sudden moments of passion.

ALL PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPES

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Monday, September 16, 2024), you are experiencing a useful period to recover after a few weeks of hard work. Love is very romantic and mental, while the more physical aspect of the relationship still requires some small training.

COUPLE AFFINITY FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, the week that is starting in these hours of mid-September will be a week of passions. Over the next few hours, you will enjoy moments of great intimacy, especially mental, with your partner. The more physical side of the relationship, however, could suffer from a reduction in the grit at your disposal.

TODAY’S LUCKY SIGN, SEPTEMBER 16, 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of Virgo: the week that is starting will be one of passion. Enjoy the moment!

TODAY’S FORECAST FOR LIBRA, SCORPIO, SAGITTARIUS, CAPRICORN, AQUARIUS AND PISCES