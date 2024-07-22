Paolo Fox Horoscope Today | Monday 22 July 2024 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a true authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his predictions on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tuoi) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the predictions of thePaolo Fox’s horoscope todayMonday, July 22, 2024, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, the month of July that is coming to an end has been very heavy and stressful for you but during the month of August, which is now upon us, everything will go much better thanks to the positive presence of Venus. During this week that starts today – July 22, 2024 – get back in the game. Love remains difficult and some unpleasant work news has taken away your enthusiasm but don’t let yourself be discouraged. Hang in there!

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Monday, July 22, 2024), try not to argue with anyone. It’s not worth it… It’s not a difficult moment but destiny puts you in front of some tests that could soon give you great freedom of action.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, during the month of August you will have much more fun than now… Patience is needed in relationships that have been going on for a long time and if someone feels that a relationship is no longer worth it, they might even make a definitive decision. Turn the page.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, the month of August that is now upon us will be much more lenient with you than July. In love, there are still some small difficulties and even on an economic level you will still have some small problems to manage or resolve. Calm and serenity. Everything can be resolved, you just have to want it.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Monday, July 22, 2024), there will be a lot of electricity in the air over the next few hours. This will be the situation at least until mid-August. Those who are very young will live this phase serenely, while those who are a few years older are seriously questioning some work relationships and may even think about closing some situations…

FISH

Dear Pisces, the week that begins today, Monday, July 22, 2024, will bring you great news; in love you are ready to give a sort of deadline to a relationship. Jupiter will no longer be dissonant at the end of the year: it is time to do something more.

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE 2024

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, JULY 22, 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign The luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is the one of Pisces: big news coming. A turning point coming in love.

