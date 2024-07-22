Paolo Fox Horoscope Today | Monday July 22, 2024 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete predictions for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at creating the horoscope, which he displays on TV (in Rai programs like I fatti tuoi) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the predictions of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Monday 22nd July 2024for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, during the week that begins today, Monday, July 22, 2024, you will feel the influence of favorable Mars while Venus will also soon enter your sign. Love? The month of July was important but now you will experience a change thanks to a new encounter. As for work, you are ready to do better. Courage!

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Monday, July 22, 2024), over the next few hours you will almost never have a moment to relax. As for love, you will soon experience a clear change and a complicated story could become more difficult than expected…

TWINS

Dear Gemini, during this week of late July that begins today, July 22, 2024, you will need above all understanding and affection: manage relationships with serenity. As for work, you must try to get out of certain complications that have arisen.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, finally – in the next few hours – you will find the lost tranquility in love. Those who have ended a relationship now will feel much freer. As for work, you have many opponents but try to carry on with your beliefs anyway.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Monday, July 22, 2024), you are experiencing a very important period especially regarding love and friendship. The month of August could be the month of the turning point for you thanks to a sky with many favorable stars! Courage! Get busy. Trust in yourself!

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, the month of August is fast approaching. Good news for you as it will reserve great passions and those who have been in a relationship for a long time will finally be able to set things straight. As for work, work hard to develop a new project: this is the right time.

TODAY’S LUCKY SIGN, JULY 22, 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope Paolo Fox’s today is that of Cancer: you will find the lost tranquility in love.

