Paolo Fox Horoscope Today | Monday 26 August 2024 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a true authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his predictions on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tuoi) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the predictions of thePaolo Fox’s horoscope todayMonday 26 August 2024, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, many of you may experience situations you have experienced in the past over the next few hours of August 2024. You may also meet people you haven’t seen in a long time. A significant psychophysical recovery is expected. Courage!

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Monday, August 26, 2024), many are winning battles of a psycho-physical nature and, for those who have been sick for years, this is an important milestone. Very important. A turning point is coming, even financially. Good! Try to keep the course straight though.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, if there have been conflicts or separations recently, now you can start again in a big way and with confidence. Favorable Venus and Mars will guarantee you the desire to go far and explore new shores both at work and in your private life. Get busy.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, during the next few hours of this month of August that is coming to an end, you could get angry if someone does not do what they should do (at least according to you…). Women in particular will be quite severe with men. If there is too much deprivation of freedom, more than one person could disappear… Be careful! Moderate yourself.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Monday, August 26, 2024), this is a time of strength for all those who want to give themselves an important emotion, a special sensation or let a difficult and heavy period slide off them.

FISH

Dear Pisces, in these hours of late August 2024 you are experiencing increasingly strong emotions regarding relationships. Friday and Saturday were confusing and called everything into question but now you will be able to love or experience something beautiful.

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE 2024

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, AUGUST 26, 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign The luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is the one Sagittarius: Venus and Mars will be favorable and will guarantee you the desire to go far.

