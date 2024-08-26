Paolo Fox Horoscope Today | Monday 26 August 2024 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete predictions for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at creating the horoscope, which he displays on TV (in Rai programs like I fatti tuoi) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the predictions of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Monday 26 Augustor 2024for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, starting today, Monday, August 26, 2024, you will start again with great courage by doing many things. Many more than you thought until a few hours ago. It’s true: there are several things to clarify and review, both in the family and in love. Those who have experienced conflicts will inevitably have to try to repair them. Courage! To work!

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Monday, August 26, 2024), the stars in the next few hours will invite you to do the right things and relate to others in a calm and peaceful way. During this late August 2024 you will still be dealing with small economic and work-related discussions.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, the week that begins now will be marked by relaxation and a serene climate after some complicated and nervous days that have troubled you. Those who travel, move and have contacts with other cities can receive good confirmation. Take a good look around you.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, unstable days await you, marked by fatigue and a bit of nervousness: seek maximum understanding in your family. If something doesn’t work, don’t insist. But calm down. Bite your tongue before doing more damage.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Monday, August 26, 2024), do not underestimate the encounters during the next few hours of this end of the month: love can return to the forefront, even if lately it has been a difficult aspect to manage. It will take a lot of good will and enthusiasm. Courage! Roll up your sleeves.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, you are about to go through a very critical and demanding phase… It is likely that you will expect the same type of organization from those around you. Do not spend too much money, some will have to review their expenses. Be careful!

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that Gemini: the week that begins in the next few hours will be one of relaxation and a serene climate.

