Paolo Fox Horoscope Today | Monday 19 August 2024 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a true authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his predictions on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tuoi) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the predictions of thePaolo Fox’s horoscope todayMonday, August 19, 2024, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, let go of negative thoughts, especially in love. Maybe you need to look for a new job, you are not completely satisfied. Don’t be angry if something doesn’t go according to plan. Roll up your sleeves, and you will achieve great things.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Monday, August 19, 2024), you can’t control love, let yourself go with your feelings. Great opportunities at work. There are excellent opportunities for success. Roll up your sleeves. Be careful of anyone who tries to put a spoke in your wheels.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, new adventures are coming on a sentimental level. At work, your colleagues respect you, but it is always better to be careful of those who will try to put a spoke in your wheels. You must rely on your own strengths to achieve your goals. Do not rely on others but only on yourselves. Roll up your sleeves, and you will achieve great things.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, the Moon is with you today, do not miss the opportunities that will come. Too much stress at work, try to take some situations more lightly. Do not rely on others but only on yourself. Roll up your sleeves, and you will achieve great things.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Monday, August 19, 2024), you like not to stand still in love, but this time choose well! At work it’s time to make a change. Make an important decision. Don’t rely on others but only on yourself. Don’t take it personally if something doesn’t go according to plan.

FISH

Dear Pisces, postpone discussions in love until next week. Consider your words carefully, especially at work. Do not rely on others, but only on yourself. Before accepting an offer, weigh the pros and cons. Roll up your sleeves, and you will achieve great things.

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE 2024

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, AUGUST 19, 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign The luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is the one Aquarius: you are called to make important choices. Try to do it in the best way. Roll up your sleeves, and you will achieve great things.

TODAY’S FORECAST FOR ARIES, TAURUS, GEMINI, CANCER, LEO AND VIRGO