Paolo Fox Horoscope Today | Monday 19 August 2024 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete predictions for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at creating the horoscope, which he displays on TV (in Rai programs like I fatti tuoi) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the predictions of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Monday 19th Augustor 2024for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, you do not lack self-esteem, especially in the first half of the day. At work you have to rely on your own strengths to achieve your goals. Don’t be offended if something doesn’t go according to plan. Don’t be offended if something doesn’t go according to plan.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Monday, August 19, 2024), you feel tired, you just want to relax on the couch. Family takes away a lot of your energy. At work, your colleagues envy you. Roll up your sleeves and you won’t be disappointed. Roll up your sleeves.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, you want to change something in your life, today is an important day. Interesting encounters in love. At work you will have to make a difficult decision. Don’t be upset if something doesn’t go according to plan.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, you are a little under the weather with feelings, especially this evening. Don’t despair, you will have a lot of energy at work. Don’t be upset if something doesn’t go according to plan. Roll up your sleeves. There will be excellent opportunities for success in every field.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Monday, August 19, 2024), you will spend a romantic evening with your partner. At work, save your energy, you need a break. Roll up your sleeves.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, you are constantly thinking about your family, but every now and then it is good to think about yourself too to live more lightly. You will have to make important choices at work. You will see that soon there will be excellent opportunities for success. Do not be offended if something does not go according to plan.

TODAY’S LUCKY SIGN, AUGUST 19, 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of Virgo: you constantly think about your family, but every now and then it is good to think about yourself too to live more lightly. Important decisions in sight at work.

