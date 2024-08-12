Paolo Fox Horoscope Today | Monday 12 August 2024 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a true authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his predictions on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tuoi) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the predictions of thePaolo Fox’s horoscope todayMonday, August 12, 2024, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, those who do not find love are perhaps because they do not believe enough in their abilities. The fear of making mistakes must be eliminated, you must try to find a little serenity and confidence in yourself.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Monday, August 12, 2024), intriguing stars for you. Friendships and love born in recent times or days could take flight in September when Venus will be in the sign. It is the ideal period to launch new ideas also at work. The near future is yours!

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, do not rule out any new stories with the transit of Venus in your sign. In love you will be very, very strong: take advantage of it. Do not miss the opportunity. Transfers, changes and new opportunities are coming! Look around!

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, this week of August 2024 will be born with a favorable Moon. It will be a period during which it will be better to listen to the opinions of the people around you. In love, a time of verification. Use your head well without neglecting your heart.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Monday, August 12, 2024), you are currently agitated by some situations regarding work. Don’t give too much space to doubts: strong couples will soon be able to rediscover that intimacy that was somewhat lost between the months of June and July.

FISH

Dear Pisces, you will want to return to being protagonists also based on what you have done in recent months. In love, the months of September and October will make your heart beat faster. Leave aside pessimistic attitudes that occasionally enter your life. Optimism!

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE 2024

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, AUGUST 12, 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign The luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is the one Scorpio: intriguing stars for you. Good love and relationships with others.

