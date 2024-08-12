Paolo Fox Horoscope Today | Monday 12 August 2024 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete predictions for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at creating the horoscope, which he displays on TV (in Rai programs like I fatti tuoi) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the predictions of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Monday 12th Augustor 2024for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, at this time of year you need to recover a bit of physical shape: you feel a decline or persistent tiredness. You will be irritable and nervous. Calm and cool-headed. As for love, there are still some doubts, but not all of them concern the partner.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Monday, August 12, 2024), we hope that this month of August is passing differently than usual, because you really want to do new things. To change something in your work and/or love life.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, not everything is clear in these hours of almost mid-August. You may also feel a little agitated. Try not to lose patience. We know that until the end of the month you will have Venus favorable, which will help love and not only. Courage! Get busy.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, it would be appropriate to unplug a bit during the next few hours given the great commitments that await you during the coming autumn. However, a great emotional restlessness remains and this can turn out to be a problem… Psychologically you find yourself in a state of agitation.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Monday, August 12, 2024), from a sentimental point of view, a complicated past needs to be erased, but the future will give something more. Hold on and look to the future with great confidence, especially in yourself…

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, there is a beautiful Moon in your sign: you could plan the next days of this month of August well. If your heart is lonely, do not hold back. Throw yourself in! If there is a person who already has your trust, there are big plans for the next few months.

TODAY’S LUCKY SIGN, AUGUST 12, 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of Virgo: excellent moment for you. Get busy in love!

