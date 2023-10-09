Paolo Fox horoscope today | Monday 9 October 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a true authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecastsPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayMonday 9 October 2023, for signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, there is a bit of confusion in love but you have to make a choice. At work everything goes well, especially if you work as a team. You will see that everything will soon be fine, but you will have to be able to get great satisfaction and work as a team. In short, roll up your sleeves.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Monday 9 October 2023), in love everything is going well and at work it is a moment of great success, carry on like this. You will be able to get great satisfaction in every field. You will see that little by little everything will fall into place and you will achieve great things.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, a beautiful phase of recovery is coming after days that were a bit heavy due to matters of the heart. At work, keep working and you will soon get good recognition for your efforts. Roll up your sleeves and you’ll see that everything works out. You just have to have a little patience.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, couples who have suffered a moment of crisis will finally be able to recover and at work work hard to change your situation, which has been unsatisfactory for some time now. Only in this way will you be able to obtain great satisfaction in every field.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Monday 9 October 2023), if you have experienced moments of tension in the couple you will be able to recover. At work it is better not to fall for the provocations of others.

FISH

Dear Pisces, if there is something that doesn’t make you feel good in the couple, talk about it with your partner. At work, promotion is around the corner. You will see that soon everything will be fine and you will be able to get great satisfaction. Roll up your sleeves and you’ll see that everything works out. You must have faith in yourself and those around you.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, 9 OCTOBER 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Aquarius: if there were moments of tension and discussion, talk about it clearly and you will find a solution.

