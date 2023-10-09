Paolo Fox horoscope today | Monday 9 October 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete predictions for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at creating horoscopes, which he displays on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Monday 9th eightbre 2023, for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, this day is perfect for giving vent to feelings, so try to do something nice with your partner. At work, if there has been any problem, it can be resolved. You will be able to get great satisfaction, you just have to have a little patience.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Monday 9 October 2023), in love try to face problems very calmly and at work enjoy this moment of success. Roll up your sleeves. Dig deeper into the things that really interest you.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

TWINS

Dear Gemini, love proceeds at its best, especially if you are dealing with someone from Aries and Leo. At work, the time has come to get busy making up for lost ground. You will see that everything will be fine. Don’t get angry if something doesn’t go as you would like.

PAOLO FOX’S HOROSCOPE 2023

CANCER

Dear Cancer, the moon does not help you in love and brings some moments of difficulty. At work, not everything is going in the best way but you shouldn’t be discouraged. Roll up your sleeves and you’ll see that everything will soon be fine. Don’t get angry if something doesn’t go as you would like.

ALL PAOLO FOX’S HOROSCOPES

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Monday 9 October 2023), with this beautiful moon the green light is given to emotions. There were some moments of discomfort at work but with the right effort you will be able to recover everything.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, you have a great need for serenity in love and at work try to be more collaborative with colleagues. In fact, sometimes you want to do your own thing too much and you risk making serious mistakes.

TODAY’S LUCKY SIGN, OCTOBER 9, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according tohoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of the Lion: there were some problems, it’s true, but now things are decidedly better. You’re catching up and roaring back.

TODAY’S PREDICTIONS FOR LIBRA, SCORPIO, SAGITTARIUS, CAPRICORN, AQUARIUS AND PISCES