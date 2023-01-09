Paolo Fox horoscope today | Monday January 9, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayMonday 9 January 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

WEIGHT SCALE

Dear Libra, the week that starts in these hours will be a somewhat controversial week, especially in relations with others and with family members. The tensions that arise in these hours of January will be difficult to manage, even Mars in opposition will ask for clarity… Hold on.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Monday 9 January 2023), over the next few hours you will need to confront a family member, friend or distant relative. In short, talk to someone. You need clarity and relaxation. A good solution would be to travel or do something fun with your loved one.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, the time has come when you too can send signals or special emotions to others. You have a great passion in your heart, you have to reveal a great feeling of affection and positivity to a person you particularly care about. News coming soon, but it’s up to you to make them your own!

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, the astral picture is a bit conflicted right now. Various perplexities characterize these days at work and in the family. If you believe a person isn’t on your side, try to avoid further confrontation. Speak clearly. Courage. You need courage: you certainly have it, you just have to get it out.

AQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Monday 9 January 2023), you must take stock of the situation without getting lost in useless or superfluous details. The Moon touches the travel sector. It is a phase in which it is important to evaluate feelings. Jupiter and Venus are favorable and carry relationships and emotions of a certain weight. In this passionate season, those who don’t have a story should look for one with courage. Throw yourself. What have you got to lose?

FISH

Dear Pisces, someone will ask questions about the relationship they are living. Maybe too many. If there are two relationships at stake, making a choice is a must, but it is advisable to postpone it until February. Sometimes emotions are held back, not expressing them creates a problem, especially if you think that the relationship with your partner is not the right one or that too many doubts remain.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, JANUARY 9, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign According to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, the luckiest among you is Scorpio: you need clarity and entertainment. A good solution would be to travel or do something fun with your loved one.

